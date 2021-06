PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 64-year-old Phillipsburg man was killed Saturday afternoon when the 2010 Honda ATV he was riding flipped over. It happened at 550 East 700 Road around 3 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Terry L. Gitchel was in a pasture attempting to go up a steep incline when the ATV flipped over.

Gitchel was pronounced dead at the scene. Phillips County is about 60 miles north of Hays.