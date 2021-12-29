Phishing scam targeting Kansans identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Received a text from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment or the Kansas Department of Revenue recently? Be careful, they might be scams.
Both the KDHE and the KDOR released a report recently urging Kansans to be on the alert for suspicious text messages that claim to represent either organization. According to the press release, they may be phishing scams.
The text message reportedly looks like this:
Kansas Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation Validate your details below
https://kdheks-dmv.com
Department of Health | State of Kansas
The KDHE and KDOR do not send unsolicited messages requesting vaccination status, social security number or other sensitive information. Also, all official government websites end with a .gov suffix. Websites that end with .com or .org are not legitimate.
To report scams, Kansans have three options:
- Report it on the messaging app you use. Look for the option to report junk or spam.
- Copy the message and forward it to 7726 (SPAM)
- Report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.