Phishing scam targeting Kansans identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Received a text from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment or the Kansas Department of Revenue recently? Be careful, they might be scams.

Both the KDHE and the KDOR released a report recently urging Kansans to be on the alert for suspicious text messages that claim to represent either organization. According to the press release, they may be phishing scams.

The text message reportedly looks like this:

Kansas Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation Validate your details below

https://kdheks-dmv.com

Department of Health | State of Kansas

The KDHE and KDOR do not send unsolicited messages requesting vaccination status, social security number or other sensitive information. Also, all official government websites end with a .gov suffix. Websites that end with .com or .org are not legitimate.

To report scams, Kansans have three options: