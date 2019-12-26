Phone service restored at several Butler County offices

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County’s phone service is once again functional.

Several Butler County offices have been unable to receive incoming phone calls since last Thursday.

Butler County is in the process of switching the county’s phone services over to Cox Communications. However, the process of porting

over existing phone numbers and service from the previous provider, Windstream, to Cox Communications could take several weeks.

All other county services are open and operational including 911.

LATEST STORIES: