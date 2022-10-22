HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96.

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

(Courtesy: Michael Quade)

Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was done.