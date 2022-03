TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the Gage exit will cause delays Friday morning.

A tandom tractor-trailer caused delays on I-70 in the westbound lanes of I-70 when the rear trailer struck a guard rail spilling packages everywhere. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

The right lane was closed as crews cleaned up the crash site, however, the exit was open.

Shawnee County Dispatch called the crash a mess because it is a package truck and the packages were thrown from the tandem-tractor trailer semi-truck.

No injuries have been reported.