‘Pick Two’ campaign hopes to fill need for substitutes in Derby school district

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby school district has launched a new campaign called “Pick Two” to recruit substitute teachers. It runs until Oct. 22, 2021.
The district is seeking people who could commit to filling a substitute position two days per month. Often staff needs off for professional development, personal and sick days.
“Of course we welcome those who also want to sub more frequently, but with this specific campaign, we are targeting a new pool of substitutes that have availability two days a month,” Becky Moeder, assistant superintendent of human resources at Derby Public Schools, said in a news release. “By signing up for at least two days a month, you are making a big difference for our staff and students!”
Derby Public Schools will reimburse the cost of a sub-license during this period. In addition, if you refer someone to sub or sign up to sign, you will also be entered to win a $100 gift card drawn on Oct. 22.
Types of Substitutes
- Certified (Teaching): An individual must have a minimum of 60 college credit hours to apply and qualify for an emergency substitute license through the Kansas State Department of Education. Derby Public Schools will reimburse this license fee. There are half day or full day options. The pay is $105 per day. If more days are subbed, then after 40 days of subbing for the 2021-2022 school year rate increases to $130/day.
- Classified (Paraprofessionals, Clerical, Aids): An individual must be a minimum of 18 years or older and have a high school diploma. Positions range from two-eight hours per day. The pay is $9.90-11.80 per hour. If more days are subbed, then after after 40 days of subbing for the 2021-2022 school year rate increases $1/hour.