‘Pick Two’ campaign hopes to fill need for substitutes in Derby school district

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby school district has launched a new campaign called “Pick Two” to recruit substitute teachers. It runs until Oct. 22, 2021.

The district is seeking people who could commit to filling a substitute position two days per month. Often staff needs off for professional development, personal and sick days.

“Of course we welcome those who also want to sub more frequently, but with this specific campaign, we are targeting a new pool of substitutes that have availability two days a month,” Becky Moeder, assistant superintendent of human resources at Derby Public Schools, said in a news release. “By signing up for at least two days a month, you are making a big difference for our staff and students!”

Derby Public Schools will reimburse the cost of a sub-license during this period. In addition, if you refer someone to sub or sign up to sign, you will also be entered to win a $100 gift card drawn on Oct. 22.

