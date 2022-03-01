WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in central Wichita. It happened in the 100 block of Minneapolis shortly after 4 p.m. The location is near Douglas and U.S. Interstate 135.

A KSN photojournalist is on the scene and took a picture of a pickup on its side. It appears a metal bar has pierced the windshield and is through the truck’s back window.

Dispatchers tell KSN that only one person is injured, and the injuries are relatively minor.

Drivers should avoid the area while law enforcement investigates the crash and while the pickup is towed from the scene.