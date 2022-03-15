WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Pig In Pig Out, a popular barbecue restaurant at 13th and Washington in Wichita, has been seized by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

On March 10, the KDOR said its agents accompanied by the sheriff’s office executed tax warrants and seized the restaurant’s assets for unpaid sales and withholding taxes totaling $95,648.78.

The types of assets seized included bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, and personal property belonging to the owner. In addition, the restaurant was sealed closed with a notice posted on the outside.

KDOR said their policy and practice is to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. However, after those efforts fail, the department executes a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

Pig In Pig Out opened in 1995 and was initially located at 1935 S. Hydraulic.