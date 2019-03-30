Pillow in dryer source of east Wichita fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Fire Department confirms a pillow in the dryer of an east Wichita home as the cause of a Thursday evening fire.

Crews responded to the home in the 9600 block of East Von Thaden on Thursday just before 9 p.m.

A family including four children were able to get out, but the mother was transported to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

"We're trying to get all the help we can get for ourselves is what we're trying to do," the children's grandfather, Lee Erickson told KSN news.

Erickson describes his grandchildren as "a basketcase" after their home and possessions were destroyed. The house is valued at a loss of $15,000 and posessions valued at $5,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the family but they are in need of clothing donations for the children.

If you have donations or are willing to help, please contact Sherry at 316-796-4378.