Pilot forced to make belly landing in Kingman

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man had to make a belly landing with a twin-engine plane at the airport in Kingman County over the noon hour Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Jeremiah Brandt, 42, was flying a 1975 Piper aircraft when he attempted to put down his landing gear.

He reported that his landing gear did not work and he made the decision to conduct a gear up landing.

Troopers say he was able to land the plane safely. He was the only person on the plane and he was not injured.

The Piper PA-34 Seneca is registered to Aircraft Resource Management, LLC of Wichita.

