Pilot injured in Kearny County helicopter crash

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol worked a helicopter crash near Kansas Highway 25 and County Road 1 in Kearny County on Tuesday.

The KHP report said the helicopter was being used for agricultural aerial spraying in a field west of K-25.

The helicopter was on the east edge of the field when it struck a power, became unstable and crashed into a wheat field.

The 47-year-old pilot, Ripson Wong, from Henderson, Nevada, was taken to the Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.