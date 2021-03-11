Pilot injured when engine fails after takeoff from Colby airport

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 40-year-old pilot was injured when the engine failed after takeoff from the Colby airport. It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Beech fixed-winged multi-engine aircraft took off, and the front wheel dolly did not detach from the front wheel.

When the pilot got into the air, he noticed that the wheel dolly was still attached and called the fire department. While the fire department was en route, the right engine failed and the pilot had to conduct a major crash landing.

The pilot, Kelly B. Gabel, was taken to Citizens Medical Center for a suspected minor injury.

