Pilot program cracks down on barking dogs, unattended animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department East Bureau is piloting a program to crack down on barking dog nuisance calls in the Grandview Heights neighborhood.

Capt. Chester Pinkston of the east bureau says the community asked for education efforts to resolve the problem before it grows larger. His officers repeatedly respond to chronic barking calls and animals left unattended in the southeast Wichita neighborhood. Proving the dog’s whereabouts and level of noise can be difficult, once officers arrive on the scene.

Through the new pilot program, evidence of the barking or dogs left unattended captured by officer’s body cameras can be used if the matter goes to court.

“Sometimes that can include being utilized as evidence for the criminal prosecution case if we have evidence or we have disagreements again we can say hey, this is what the video shows at this date and time,” Capt. Pinkston said.

Officers are also making extra efforts to educate pet owners about the impact pets can have on neighbors. If the pilot program is successful, Pinkston says it could be picked up city-wide.

For the full language of the municipal codes regarding barking dogs, click here.

