Pilot program in Wichita will permit body-worn cameras by federally deputized task force officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas will launch a pilot program with the Wichita Police Department allowing local and state officers who serve on federal task forces to use body-worn cameras while serving arrest warrants, or other planned arrest operations, and during the execution of search warrants.

The pilot program, which will also go into effect in Detroit, Houston, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Oakland, Calif., was announced by the Attorney General on Monday. It allows – for the first time – federally deputized task force officers to use body-worn cameras.

“Local and state officers are critical members of our federal task forces,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. “This policy recognizes and supports their contributions by respecting their policies regarding body cameras.”

“I am pleased that this pilot program takes into account the interests and priorities of all the law enforcement agencies involved in federal task forces,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “These are some of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement, and I am grateful for the sacrifice of those who serve. The Department of Justice has no higher priority than ensuring the safety and security of the American people and this pilot program will continue to help us fulfill that mission.”

The Department of Justice, through its law enforcement agencies, partners with state, local and tribal law enforcement on hundreds of federal task forces throughout the nation. Together, these task forces work to combat violent crime, stem the flow of illegal narcotics and arrest dangerous fugitives. Several of the department’s partner state and local agencies require their officers to wear body-worn cameras and have requested their officers wear these cameras on federal task forces when the use of force is possible.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would like to thank its partners at ATF, DEA, FBI, USMS, as well as all of the state and local law enforcement leaders who play a critical role in implementing this important pilot program.

