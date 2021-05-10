Pipeline cyberattack not expected to impact Kansas but security remains a concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The cyberattack on a major pipeline company could impact gas prices. Just maybe not in Kansas.

“There’s a lot of reasons gas prices have spiked,” said Shawn Steward with AAA of Kansas. “We’ve been seeing prices on the rise for the last several months and I think it’s especially striking when you compare it to where we were a year ago.”

The Kansas average a year ago was about a $1.50 and today it’s at $2.77 a gallon.

“The situation with the Colonial Pipeline we anticipate will impact gas prices in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic,” Steward said.

Steward believes there would have to be additional pipeline issues before gas prices would move in Kansas. But Steward says security is an ongoing concern.

The impact is being felt with security across the gas and oil industry.

“Very serious issue and an important issue for Kansas,” said Ed Cross with Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Administration. “Not only from pipelines but to production operations as well.”

Cross said companies across Kansas have continued to upgrade security, and that will continue.

“I don’t think there’s some feeling of imminent dread here,” said Cross. “But I do believe people have got a wake up call and are reviewing their plans and going through and making sure that everything is up to date.”