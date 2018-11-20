Pipeline rupture drill demonstrates importance of safe digging Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Call before you dig: a simple concept you may have heard on TV or the internet. However, many people fail to call 811 to get their underground utilities marked before digging.

A pipeline rupture drill in Hutchinson demonstrated how simple the excavation process can be when done correctly, and how catastrophic it can be when incorrectly done.

"Whether you're a professional excavator, or you're that DIY landowner who wants to start a project at home, the important message is to call before you dig," Dawn Tripp, PR manager for Kansas Gas Service said Monday.

Area first-responders watched as demonstrators showed the simple process; calling 811, a two to three day waiting period and ultimately, local utility operators locating and marking underground utilities before excavation.

The demonstration also showed what happens when you rush the process: the possibility of a ruptured pipeline.

"Once its done wrong, it involves quite a number of people. It could go up to hundreds of people and it could take out cities and towns for days for the company to get everyone back on service," Harold E. Nelson, president of Kansas Pipeline Association said.

Police, EMS and fire department crews all responded to the gas rupture drill. Police are tasked with blocking off the area to traffic and other dangers, EMS had to tend to anyone who incurred injuries in the rupture and the fire department had to pull a hose line to ensure the gas wouldn't ignite. The gas is flammable, so they also made sure all operators and excavators were monitoring from downwind.

It's a scenario that's been real life for Captain Patrick Weathers with Hutchinson Fire Department.

"It''s always way easier to do it right the first time versus trying to pick up the pieces afterwards," Capt. Weathers said.

For more information visit http://call811.com/