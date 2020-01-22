Pizza delivery driver assaulted and robbed in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a 34-year-old Papa John’s pizza delivery driver was robbed in east Wichita on Tuesday. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Hunter.

Police said the driver was trying to locate an address when he was approached by three suspects.

They demanded his property and left with the pizza. The driver was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects. They were likely in their teens.

If you know anything about the robbery, you are asked to call detectives at (316) 268-4407, See Something Say Something at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

