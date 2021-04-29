Plainville teen standing outside disabled SUV killed in crash

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Rooks County teen died in a crash Wednesday in Rooks County. It happened after 9:30 p.m. west of Plainville.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by 20-year-old Zebulun Cole of Stockton was westbound on Kansas 18 and struck a 1997 GMC Jimmy that was disabled on the shoulder of the highway. Sixteen-year-old Carole L. Adamson of Plainville was standing outside of the GMC at the time of the collision. She was killed.

The crash pushed the GMC Jimmy into a Dodge Ram 1500. Maranda Payton-Louise Kuhl, 21, Sibley, Iowa, was also standing outside of her truck. She was injured and taken to Hays Medical Center.

Cole was transported to Rooks County Health Center for his injuries.