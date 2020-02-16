Plane crash injures one person in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – One person suffered minor injuries after a small plane, carrying four people, crashed near 85th Street North and Seneca.

The crash happened on Sunday at around 3 p.m.

According to Valley Center Fire Chief Lonnie Tormey, all four passengers refused medical treatment.

“There was one minor injury on the pilot, but he was doing okay,” said Tormey.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

