Plane crash injures one person in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – One person suffered minor injuries after a small plane, carrying four people, crashed near 85th Street North and Seneca.
The crash happened on Sunday at around 3 p.m.
According to Valley Center Fire Chief Lonnie Tormey, all four passengers refused medical treatment.
“There was one minor injury on the pilot, but he was doing okay,” said Tormey.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.
LATEST STORIES:
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Monday cold front brings next cool down
- Update: Police say missing 6-year-old boy found safe
- 2-time Daytona 500 champ Johnson ready for one final ride
- Rains postpones Daytona 500, dampening event, Trump’s visit
- Deputies searching for two people in Butler County, one believed to be armed