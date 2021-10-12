Plane headed to Salina crashes in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (NBC/KSNW) — A plane that was headed from Wisconsin to Salina, Kansas, crashed Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on whether the two people on the plane survived.

The FAA says the single-engine plane was flying from Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee to Salina Regional Airport when the plane crashed just after 9:30 a.m.

The plane went down in a residential area in the Village of Waukesha, Wisconsin, near WIS-164 and Red Wing Dr.

The FAA identified the plane as a single-engine Glastar. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA says.

