WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews raced to Wichita Eisenhower National Airport around 12:35 p.m. Thursday for the report of a plane coming in with problems.

The flight crew on an Embraer plane said they were having trouble with its flight control. There were 47 people on board. The plane ended up landing safely.

Chief Roger Xanders with the airport police sent this message on Twitter at 12:37 p.m.:

“Airport Police and Fire are responding to an Alert 2 on a Commercial Aircraft reporting flight control issues. 47 individuals on board. 10 minutes out. @FlyICT“

At 12:58 p.m., he sent this message:

“… aircraft has landed safely. The Alert 2 has been terminated. Thank you for all of the Mutual-Aid that responded. @FlyICT“

KSN will update this story as we get more information.