KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a plane has slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions that also have closed schools and government offices.
Airport spokesman Joe McBride said Delta Airlines A319 was taxiing from the terminal Friday morning when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement.
Officials said there are no known injuries on that flight.
The closure comes after the National Weather Service issues a winter weather advisory for parts of Missouri and Kansas.
The weather service says drivers should “plan on slippery road conditions.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Plane slides off taxiway as icy conditions close schools
- KSN adding more news on Saturday and Sunday with ‘Kansas Today Weekend’
- Former Gov. Jeff Colyer to sing backup for Chaka Khan
- Slide-offs and rollovers reported as winter storm moves across Kansas
- ‘Bad Luck Chuck’ isn’t taking any chances for Chiefs upcoming AFC Championship game