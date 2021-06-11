Plant an extra row, feed the hungry in Sedgwick County

SAN FRANCISCO – AUGUST 11: A row of lettuce is seen at the City Hall Victory Garden August 11, 2008 at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the program’s 21st year, K-State Research and Extension is encouraging local gardener to add an extra row to their gardens to take part in “Plant a Row for the Hungry.”

By planting an extra row, local gardeners can donate fresh produce to help low-income and senior residents in Sedgwick County. Common Ground Producers & Growers Inc. collects and distributes the produce.

Gardeners with extra produce can drop it off at the following locations:

  • Augusta Ace Home Center, 316 W. 7th Ave. (Augusta) (produce donated locally in Augusta)
  • Brady Nursery, 11200 W. Kellogg
  • Hillside Nursery, 2200 S. Hillside
  • Hillside Feed and Seed, 1805 S. Hillside
  • Johnson’s Garden Centers, 6225 E. Shadybrook and 2707 W. 13th
  • Valley Feed & Seed, 1903 S. Meridian
  • Woodard Mercantile, 4160 N. Maize Rd. (Maize), and 1313 E. US-54 (Andover)

Wednesday afternoons and Thursday mornings are recommended for drop off to ensure peak freshness.

