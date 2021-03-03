Planted surprise! Wichita woman’s unique 90th birthday celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman got quite the birthday surprise for her 90th birthday.

Karin Rieger, who turned 90 on Wednesday, was pleasantly taken back by the surprise her family ‘planted’ on her front lawn for her special day.

The Rieger children planted 90 Swedish flags in their mom’s front yard to commemorate her birth country on her 90th birthday. Karin Reiger is from Sweden and immigrated to Wichita when she was 21 years old.

“I had to use a knife because the ground was too hard to get those flags in the, and I did that while she was still asleep,” said Liz McGuinness, Reiger’s daughter.

“I was wondering why she was pussyfooting around my house, doing strange things,” Karin Reiger said alluding to her daughter’s efforts.

Karin Reiger also got a limo ride for her birthday.