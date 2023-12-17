WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Players got festive with an ugly sweater pickleball tournament on Sunday at Chicken N Pickle.

Cousins Joseph Tran and Tony Tram have been playing pickleball for seven months. They dressed up to compete in the tournament.

“I mean, walking in, I wasn’t expecting like to see anyone dressed up. I was kind of scared pulling up with these overalls,” said Tram. “It was great to see that the community came together.”

“I think it’s incredible to just come out here and just enjoy being a part of the community playing some pickleball, especially during a festive time and being able to dress up for it,” said Tran.

Twenty-two teams in competitive and social divisions.

First-place winners received a $100 Chicken N Pickle gift card. Second-place winners received a $75 Chicken N Pickle gift card. Those wearing the ugliest holiday sweaters won a $50 gift card for the best-dressed pair.

