Plea deal made in Lisa Trimmell’s shooting death

Lisa Trimmell was shot and killed in her home near Andover in June 2018. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teenage boy has made a plea of no contest to one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal use of a weapon in the death of Lisa Trimmell. He will be sentenced on July 30.

Trimmell, 41, was found dead in her home at 3200 block of North 159th Street East in June 2018.

Court documents provided to KSN News at the time say the boy shot her to defend himself and another boy in an attack. The document said the boy feared for his life and the life of the other child.

The documents say Trimmell was drunk the night of her death, citing the autopsy report as saying she “exhibited a ‘history of chronic alcoholism’ and suffered from hepatic cirrhosis of the liver,” and had a blood alcohol content “more than twice the legal limit” that night.

The documents say the boy shot Trimmell once in the neck. Despite the accused boy’s CPR and efforts to resuscitate Trimmell, EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.