Plumbing problems continue for some following freezing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –If you steeped outside on Monday, you may have noticed the stark difference in temperatures from just a week ago. While the freezing cold is gone now. The problems caused by the cold are still lingering.

The owner of Brown’s plumbing said last week his crew of four was working on more than 120 homes around the clock. Even though the warmer weather is a relief to many, the job for plumbers is just beginning.

“This freeze spell came around and our pipes froze up like we couldn’t do anything we couldn’t even do the laundry no nothing,” said Misty Disque.

Disque said her water is off and her basement is flooded.

“I mean we can’t even walk down the stairs,” said Disque.

Disque said this is an expense she can’t afford.

“By the time it all drains we probably are going to have wood rot down there, so we probably are gonna have to replace the wood rot. I don’t know what else there is probably going to be mold down there afterward but that is all I can see for right now,” said Disque.

Disque is not alone, the owner of Brown’s plumbing said he is still busy fixing frozen pipes.

“They are thawing out and rupturing or it was already rupturing and they’re thawing out and it’s leaking everywhere,” said Chris Brown, the owner of Brown’s plumbing.

Brown said the job isn’t pretty. “When everything was frozen the water was ice so it wasn’t really so bad to get under these crawl spaces but now it’s a big mud hole and it takes twice as long and the guys can’t come inside someone’s house when they come out of the hole,” Brown explained.

“My aunt is in the same situation she is waiting on a plumber to come out so it is just kinda a wait till they get free time,” said Disque.

Brown said if you have a crawl space check under your home and look for leaks. Oftentimes, it takes until the water bill comes to realize a leak is there.