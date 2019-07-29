Police: 3 arrested after shooting early Monday in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested three men in connection to a shooting Monday. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Shadybrook.

Police said a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot after a fight with three suspects. He was taken to the hospital and treated.

The suspects were located a short distance away in a gray Pontiac at 17th and Hillside.

Brodrick Lloyd (Courtesy; Sedgwick County Sheriff)

Police arrested 19-year-old Brodrick Lloyd on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Eighteen-year-old Adonis Dailey was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, and 19-year-old DeAndre Greenley was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession.

Two women were also inside that car, but they weren’t arrested.

Police said some of the suspects are documented gang members.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.