Police: 3 killed in firetruck collision in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Three people were killed after a fire truck collided with a sport utility vehicle, then plowed over a sidewalk and into a building in a Kansas City entertainment district.

Police said the collision happened Wednesday night as the pumper was headed to an emergency call with its lights and sirens flashing.

The impact forced the pumper and the SUV over a sidewalk, where a woman who was walking was hit.

The vehicles came to a stop in building that had been home to the Riot Room, a bar and music venue that recently closed.

Two of the victims were found soon after the crash in a sport utility vehicle. Police said the pedestrian’s body was found Thursday.