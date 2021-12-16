Police: 3 killed in firetruck collision in Kansas City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Three people were killed after a fire truck collided with a sport utility vehicle, then plowed over a sidewalk and into a building in a Kansas City entertainment district.

Police said the collision happened Wednesday night as the pumper was headed to an emergency call with its lights and sirens flashing.

The impact forced the pumper and the SUV over a sidewalk, where a woman who was walking was hit.

The vehicles came to a stop in building that had been home to the Riot Room, a bar and music venue that recently closed.

Two of the victims were found soon after the crash in a sport utility vehicle. Police said the pedestrian’s body was found Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories