Police affidavit says woman plotted to ‘ruin’ Fathers Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With new details, police say a woman plotted to ruin Father’s Day for her daughter’s father.

A probable cause affidavit made public by the Wichita Police Department provides new details in the case, providing some understanding behind what led up to Ronetta Clement’s arrest.

Background

On June 16, Father’s Day, police asked media for help in finding a 2-year-old girl, saying she was with her father and in danger. The morning of June 17, they said she had been located and was safe, but the father was not taken into custody.

Later that day, police said they had taken Clement into custody, accusing her of felony interference with law enforcement in connection to the case of the missing 2-year-old girl.

Ronetta A. Clement (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)

At the time, Wichita Police Captain Brent Allred said Clement told police “the father was refusing to return custody of the child and that he made homicidal and suicidal statements.”

That claim was illustrated in the released unredacted probable cause affidavit, which we are not providing because the father’s name and address is provided. He was not charged with a crime, so we have no ethical reason to expose his identity.

The Initial Report

In the document, a detective with WPD depicts the night of Father’s Day 2019. It says Clement call 911 at 5:45 p.m. saying she dropped her daughter off with the child’s father at 9 that morning. She told the dispatcher that when she told the father is was time to pick-up their daughter, he threatened to commit suicide and harm their daughter.

The document says she told 911 operators the threat occurred over the phone.

Uniformed officers responded to her home, where she told a similar story, according to the affidavit, with a few more details. Clement tells the officers she spoke to the father on June 15 about the plans for him to spend Father’s Day with their daughter. She told officers she dropped the girl off at the father’s home at 9 a.m. June 16.

Then the document says Clement told officers she returned to the father’s house at 4 p.m. that day, but he refused to give her back. She told officers that this is when the father threatened to commit suicide and kill their daughter.

Detectives at EMCU

Clement was then taken to WPD’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit offices for further investigation.

The affidavit says after detectives identified themselves as such, Clement told a similar story in the offices while their badges were visible.

Clement tells detectives she spoke to the father on the phone June 15 when they agreed he would have their daughter for Father’s Day, June 16, according to the affidavit. She said the two do not have a custody agreement.

The document says Clement told detectives she dropped her daughter off at the father’s home at 9 a.m. on Father’s Day. She said she later called the father when he did not bring back their daughter to Clement’s home.

The affidavit says that she told detectives this is when the father said he would not give their daughter back. Clement said he told her that if she called the police, he would kill their daughter and commit suicide.

At this point, the affidavit says Clement gave detectives permission to go through her cell phone. Detectives checked the call log, where they found no evidence of phone communications between Clement and the father prior to the 911 call.

The document says she told detectives she was using a different phone at that time and didn’t have it with her.

A Call with an Inmate

It’s still June 17 at this point in the document. Detectives say they identified a phone call between her and an inmate at Sedgwick County Jail. They say Clement identified the phone number as her own.

Because all inmate calls are recorded, detectives had access to the audio of the call, which occurred July 16 — Father’s Day — at 1:15 p.m., according to the affidavit.

In the call, detectives say Clement said “she wants to ruin [the father’s] Father’s Day because he doesn’t deserve this [expletive].”

The document says the inmate replied suggested to Clement that she go to the father’s address and “call in a ‘welfare check,'” but that she would need to tell police the father was “talking about ‘suicide or something drastic'” so police would use force to save their daughter.

Clement replied, “‘That’s a good idea,'” according to the affidavit.

Taken into Custody

This is when detectives took Clement into custody after reading her Miranda rights. The document says Clement told detectives she lied about dropping off her daughter Father’s Day morning.

The affidavit says Clement told detectives the child had been with her father since May 12 — Mother’s Day — and she hadn’t seen her daughter since that day.

The document says Clement cited the inmate on the phone call to be a family member, saying the inmate told Clement to make up a story about the child being in danger so police would get Clement’s daughter for her.

The affidavit says Clement then told detectives that everything in her statements from June 16 was a lie.

Clement was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on accusations of Interference with Law Enforcement.

Her first court appearance was June 19.

Clement’s bond was set at $25,000. Her next court appearance is July 18.

Law enforcement emphasize she is innocent until proven guilty.

Police: Wasted Work

At the time of the incident, police expressed frustration over what they say was wasted investigation and man-power.

“We worked with the grandmother, the mother of the father, to bring the child to her so that we could contact the 2 year old to determine the safety of the child,” Allred said.

Police said the father had warrants.

“He has warrants. He didn’t want to be contacted by the police which is fine,” Allred said. “Our main concern is the welfare of the child. We still want to talk to him about it. At some point in time, I’m sure he will talk to us about it.”

During the course of the investigation, police said one lieutenant, four sergeants, four detectives and 11 officers worked an estimated 117 hours on the case.

The Exploited and Missing Children Unit was also active in the case.

“We do our best to ensure their safety. Kids and safety is our priority. So we have spent a lot of time on this case, as we should have,” said Lt. Dale Mattern, Commander with EMCU. “That probably didn’t need to be the case when we found out all those accusations were false. That takes resources away from other cases that we could be working.”

Amber Alert Criteria

At the time of the initial report, many were confused why police did not enlist an Amber Alert.

Police said the case does not meet the KBI Amber Alert requirements because the child was not abducted.

