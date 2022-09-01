WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fight at West High School in Wichita Thursday morning was bad enough that the school resource officer called for extra help from the Wichita Police Department.

The WPD said a disturbance broke out during the lunch hour, shortly after 11 a.m., and a large crowd gathered. Police said it turned into multiple fights outside the school.

The school resource officer requested help from the WPD because of the number of students involved and the number of fights in different locations.

Police officers and EMS responded. The WPD said the school resource officer and school staff were able to disperse the crowd.

Police said that if there were any injuries at all, they were minor.

When we asked Wichita Public Schools about what happened, a spokesperson said there was a fight involving several students, and it drew a large crowd. She said the WPD was called for backup to disperse the crowd and help with the situation.

Police said one of the students in the fight was arrested for warrants, not because of being in the fight. The WPD is leaving it to the school to deal with the students involved in the fight.