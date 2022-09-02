WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!”

Wichita police officers respond to a fight at South High School on Sept. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m.

A student told a KSN crew at the scene that he was returning to school following lunch and heard “pops.” A teacher told the student to get back in the building, but the student ran back home since he lives so close.

South High Principal Travis Rogers sent a message to parents, saying, “At the end of our lunch period, a student threw down two ‘fire poppers’ or ‘fire crackers’ in the hallway, and another student yelled ‘gun.'”

Rogers’s message goes on to say that administration and security are currently identifying the students, and extra police are on the property.

“Students should be in class, but if you feel the need to pick up your student, please contact attendance at 973-5460,” he said.

KSN News reached out to Wichita Public Schools spokesperson Susan Arensman. She said there was a fight that caused a large crowd to gather. She said additional police officers were called to help disperse the crowds.

On Wednesday, the school resource officer at Southeast High had to use pepper spray to disperse an unruly crowd.

And on Thursday, police were sent to West High after the school resource officer asked for help dealing with fights and crowds gathering.