WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has made another arrest in a weekend homicide.

The victim, 36-year-old Christian Santiago of Wichita, was found shot to death in the front passenger seat of an SUV just before 4 a.m. Saturday. The SUV was in the 2800 block of East Stadium Drive.

The WPD announced they arrested a 48-year-old Wichita man Tuesday on West Casado Street. A police spokesperson said the man was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It follows the arrest of a 47-year-old man Sunday on Wood Hollow Court. Police booked him on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon.

A police spokesperson said the WPD believes both alleged suspects knew the victim and the homicide was not random.