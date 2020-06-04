Police arrest man for reckless driving in area of Wichita unrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says it arrested a 19-year-old Wichita man who, officers say, was driving recklessly at 21st and Arkansas.

Police have been investigating some recent unrest at that location.

Through their investigation, they say they identified the 19 year old as the driver of a white Dodge Ram that drove recklessly in the intersection on Monday night.

Wednesday evening, officers saw the same pickup at 21st and Arkansas. They pulled it over and arrested the driver.

The officers say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

The 19-year-old man was booked on suspicion of reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants.

