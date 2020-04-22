Police arrest man in Wichita kidnapping and rape case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested Horace Gwyn, Jr., 54, of Wichita, after they say he held a woman at knifepoint Wednesday morning.

Police say they were sent to the 3000 block of North Porter around 5 a.m. Wednesday because someone had called and asked for police at the home.

Officers say they heard a disturbance inside the home and, looking through a window, saw Gwyn holding a woman hostage with a knife to her throat. They say he threatened to harm her if they entered the home.

Police say they tried to calm him down by talking to him through a window, but then they say they heard the woman scream.

The officers feared she was in danger and forced their way into the home.

Police say Gwyn released the woman and jumped out a window. An officer tased him and he was arrested.

Officers booked him on suspicion of rape, aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated sodomy, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, and resist arrest.

Officers say the woman had minor cuts to her neck and chest. They say she and Gwyn knew each other.

Police say Gwyn has been convicted and done time for aggravated battery and battery.

The new case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office when the police complete their investigation.

