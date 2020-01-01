Police arrest man in Wichita murder investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have made an arrest in a murder that happened in mid-November.

William Lee Gray, 45, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of First-Degree Murder on New Year’s Eve.

Police say his arrest is in connection to a murder on November 17, 2019, in the 2000 block of South Rock Road outside of South Rock Billiards.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. that Sunday, officers responded to a drive-by shooting call in the parking lot.

They found James Storey, 51, of Wichita, in the driver’s seat of a black 2018 Chevy Silverado. He had multiple gunshot wounds and he died at the scene.

During the investigation, investigators found out a black Dodge Ram parked next to Storey’s truck. The Ram left for a short time and returned.

Police say Gray was the driver of the Ram and that he fired multiple shots at Storey’s vehicle.

A police spokesman says police learned of Gray’s involvement and had been looking for him. They found him Tuesday and arrested him without incident.

Police say this was not a random attack. They say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Gray is being held on $500,000 bond. Police say he has previously been convicted on charges that include rape and aggravated robbery.

