Police arrest Sedgwick County deputy for alleged domestic battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the Wichita Police Department has arrested one of its deputies.

Tyler Brooks (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Tyler Brooks was booked yesterday on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, criminal threat, and domestic violence criminal damage to property.

Brooks has been with the sheriff’s office for 8 years. After his arrest, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says its Professional Standards Unit is also conducting an investigation.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says that deputies are not above the law and the sheriff’s office will always investigate any crime or complaint with due diligence.