Police arrest suspect on allegations of indecent liberties with a teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, police responded to an indecent liberties report on the 2100 block of North Jackson around 9:00 p.m.
Police say the suspect José Garcia-Gomez inappropriately touched a teenage victim while at the residence. WPD says a family member reported the alleged assault.
Garcia-Gomez was later arrested at the residence and booked on one count of aggravated indecent liberties.
The case is still under investigation.
