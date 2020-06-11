Police arrest three in Salina narcotics bust

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department arrested three people after getting warrants to search several homes and a vehicle. Police believed those locations were linked with the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester told our radio partner KSAL News that detectives obtained warrants for a 2008 Buick Lucern and for homes in the 100 block of W. Kirwin, the 200 block of E. Kirwin, and the 1200 block of Wilbre Road.

Officers served a warrant on the car at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the car belongs to Lelondo Allen, 37, Salina. They say they found six grams of marijuana, 28.6 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of suspected Black Tar heroin, and 109 pills of Oxycontin.

Police say Rhonda Perry, 39, lives at one of the homes on Wilbre Rd. At her home, they say they found 52.6 grams of marijuana and 9.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Police say the home on Kirwin belongs to Gregory Tucker, 42. After searching the house, police say they found 365.8 grams of marijuana, 1.7 grams of cocaine, 84 packages of THC wax and six THC wax cookies.

Forrester says Tucker’s residence is within 1,000 feet of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s schools.

Police arrested all three and booked them on suspicion of numerous drug crimes.

