Police ask for help finding missing Kansas teenager

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police officers say they are very worried about the welfare of a missing Scott City girl, 15-year-old Breana McPherson.

She was reported missing around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Scott City Police say the car she took was later found at the Scott County Cemetery. They also say her last known location was Garden City.

McPherson is 5’3″ and weighs 102 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking the public for help locating her. If you know where she is, call the Scott City Police Department at (620) 872-2133.

