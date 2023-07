Sharon Mead (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says there is a Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman.

“We need your help with locating 71-year-old Sharon Mead,” the WPD said on social media. “She is reported to have a diminished mental capacity and has left her facility against court orders.”

Police say Mead was last seen driving a gray 2018 Toyota C-HR SUV with Kansas license plate number 669 RWU.

If you know where she is or if you see her vehicle, call 911.