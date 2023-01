WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Santos Arzola was reported as a runaway earlier today. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 124 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

12-year-old Santos Arzola (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

He was last seen near E 13th St N and N Market St, where he ran from his mother.

At the time he ran away, he was wearing a brown sweater and tan pants.

If you spot him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.