WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect connected to the child abduction and auto theft case from Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is 51-year-old Kevin Robertson, who is accused of auto theft.

Kevin Robertson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to WPD, at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, two off-duty police officers were working at a business in the 500 block of East Pawnee St. when they were contacted by a woman who reported her silver Pontiac Grand Prix being stolen from the parking lot of the Wal-Mart near the intersection of Pawnee St. and Broadway Ave.

According to WPD, the woman told officers that her 11-month old infant was in the vehicle.

Officers quickly responded and began canvassing the area. Officers located the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot in the 1400 block of S. Emporia St.

The child was inside the vehicle, unharmed.

Investigators learned of Robertson’s involvement in the theft. He is currently on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.