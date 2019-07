WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is assisting the FBI in an investigation in the east part of the city.

The investigation occurred this morning at a home near 1st and Chautauqua. The police department said they could not release any details and referred KSN to the FBI.

When KSN asked the FBI about the investigation, they said that they had a lawful presence at several locations in the Wichita area in regards to an ongoing investigation.