Police: Bicyclist seriously injured in south Wichita hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a bicyclist was seriously injured in a south Wichita hit-and-run crash early Wednesday. It happened around 5:15 in the 900 block of West 27th Street South.

Police arrived to find the man next to his bike along with the person who reported the incident.

“The victim called somebody that he knew. they were able to get some information. that was the fortunate part,” said Lt. Matt Lang, Wichita Police Department.

Police said they are looking for a gray pickup that fled the scene.

“We didn’t find any witnesses at this point. We are still looking in the area,” added Lt. Lang. “There is a lot of opportunity around here for some type of video surveillance so we are still doing the neighborhood, checking and talking to people around here to see if they heard or saw anything.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at (316) 268-4407, See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

