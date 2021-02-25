Police: Body found in Kansas wreck that likely happened days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say officers found the body of a man at the site of a wrecked car that had likely crashed days earlier.

Police say officers were called Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a vehicle lying in a creek bed along Riverview Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a man in his 60s.

Police say an investigation led them to believe the man had been driving the vehicle Sunday night when it left the road, hit an embankment and landed in the partially frozen creek bed.

Police say the area where the crash occurred is in a wooded area, making it difficult for passing motorists to have seen the wreckage.