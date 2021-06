LOS ANGELES (KTLA) - It's the app that's turning people into a Pixar-inspired cartoon character with uncanny accuracy, but is it safe to use?

Voila AI Artist is a photo editing app for iOS and Android that uses artificial intelligence to turn your pictures into a Renaissance-era painting, Pixar-inspired cartoon and more. It's the cartoon that has everyone going wild and the feature that has propelled Voila to the top of the App Store charts.