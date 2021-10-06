Police: Butane lighter explosion leads to the discovery of drug manufacturing at south Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a butane lighter explosion led to the discovery of illegal drug manufacturing at a south Wichita home.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police said they responded to a possible shooting in the 2500 block of S. Roosevelt. After arriving, officers found a 31-year-old man with a severe injury from a butane lighter explosion.

Officers were allowed inside the home, and they discovered evidence of illegal drug manufacturing and possible homemade explosive manufacturing. As a result, houses nearby were evacuated, and the WPD Bomb Squad was activated.

The WPD and several partner agencies are working to safely remove illegal and illicit substances and energetic materials from the home