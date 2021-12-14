Wichita police officer involved in crash Tuesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer was involved in a crash Tuesday. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of 47th Street South and Broadway in front of Dillons.

A police spokesperson told KSN News that the officer was leaving a parking lot near the intersection when a car pulled out, causing the collision.

There were two teens in the other car. They went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The officer also suffered minor injuries.

It is not known at this time who was at fault.

KSN will provide updates as they become available.