Wichita police officer involved in crash Tuesday night

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer was involved in a crash Tuesday. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of 47th Street South and Broadway in front of Dillons.

A police spokesperson told KSN News that the officer was leaving a parking lot near the intersection when a car pulled out, causing the collision.

There were two teens in the other car. They went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The officer also suffered minor injuries.

It is not known at this time who was at fault.

KSN will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories