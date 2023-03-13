WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several people were injured following a crash in northeast Wichita on Saturday night. The crash happened at 13th and Piatt.

Wichita police say an officer tried to pull over a car that was driving unsafely. The car sped off. Sgt. Paul Kimble said the department “had just discontinued the pursuit” when the collision occurred.

“The suspect was still at a high rate of speed coming through the intersection of 13th Street in the northbound, and another vehicle struck that vehicle that was fleeing,” said Sgt. Paul Kimble.

The department said there were injuries in the collision but did not specify how many went to the hospital.